Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Technology & Operations Leadership Changes

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) today announced changes to its operations and technology leadership. James C. White will retire from the company and from his role as EVP, Chief Operations Officer effective July 1, 2022. In addition, Bill Wade has been named EVP, Chief Information Officer effective immediately, and Daniel App has been named as EVP, Head of Operations effective May 9, 2022.

“I am tremendously grateful for Jim’s leadership in helping scale our technology and operations teams these past six years as we’ve more than tripled our balance sheet through rapid growth,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “All of us wish him the best in the next chapter of his life, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation he helped establish as our company continues its growth trajectory into the future.”

Wade joined Independent Bank Group in 2021 and has more than 36 years of experience in technology-focused roles, including 11 years served as a Chief Information Officer across multiple industries. He has served as a guest lecturer and instructor at numerous universities, organizations, and technology forums. In his role, Wade will be responsible for leading the company’s technology operations and strategy, and he will report to President & COO Michael B. Hobbs.

“Over the past year, Bill has done a tremendous job advancing the ball on our key digital initiatives and helping position our company for the future,” said Independent Bank Group President & COO Michael B. Hobbs. “I am excited to have Bill on our team as we continue to evolve our platform against the backdrop of a rapidly changing technology landscape.”

App has been appointed to the newly created role of EVP, Head of Operations. He has more than 33 years of experience in banking operations, most recently serving as Director of Operations and Processing for a $42 billion-in-assets bank based in the northeast. In his new role, App will have oversight of loan, deposit, and treasury operations and will report to President & COO Michael B. Hobbs.

“I am excited to have Daniel join our team as Head of Operations,” said Hobbs. “His depth of experience and demonstrated leadership makes him a perfect fit for helping us operate with maximal efficiency while effectively mitigating operational risk as we continue to invest in our platform in anticipation of future growth.”

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006103/en/