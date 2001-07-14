Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:

Name of Proposed
Nominee

Votes For

Percentage of
Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

N. Murray Edwards

51,026,331

99.14%

441,649

0.86%

Phillip C. Underwood

51,057,686

99.20%

410,294

0.80%

Beth M. Budd Bandler

50,898,024

98.89%

569,956

1.11%

Larry G. Moeller

50,945,665

98.99%

522,315

1.01%

Steven Somerville

50,778,308

98.66%

689,672

1.34%

James P. Veitch

51,138,412

99.36%

329,568

0.64%

As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.

About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

