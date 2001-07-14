Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:

Name of Proposed

Nominee Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage

of Votes

Withheld N. Murray Edwards 51,026,331 99.14% 441,649 0.86% Phillip C. Underwood 51,057,686 99.20% 410,294 0.80% Beth M. Budd Bandler 50,898,024 98.89% 569,956 1.11% Larry G. Moeller 50,945,665 98.99% 522,315 1.01% Steven Somerville 50,778,308 98.66% 689,672 1.34% James P. Veitch 51,138,412 99.36% 329,568 0.64%

As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.

