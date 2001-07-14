DXP Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 10th. The announcement will be released before the market opens. DXP will host a conference call, to be web cast live, on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:30 A.M. Central Time on that same day.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website at www.dxpe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website under the subheading "Financial Information" after the market closes on the date prior to the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

