Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as directors. A total of 606,381,191 shares (90.62 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The percentage of shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:

Nominee: For: Withheld: D.W. (David) Cornhill 540,497,248 61,434,933 B.W. (Bradley) Corson 586,247,361 15,684,820 M.R. (Matthew) Crocker 577,063,393 24,868,788 K.T. (Krystyna) Hoeg 590,765,513 11,166,118 M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs 596,301,725 5,630,456 J.M. (Jack) Mintz 580,745,526 21,186,655 D.S. (David) Sutherland 586,743,639 15,188,158

