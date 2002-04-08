Amgen Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or "the Company") ( AMGN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Amgen investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022, the Company admitted that: "on April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service ('IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico," which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS has proposed a penalty of approximately $2 billion related to the deficiency. Based on this news, shares of Amgen fell sharply thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising