Gladstone Commercial Corporation Brings Building to Full Occupancy

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it executed a five-year lease with Aveda Services, Inc. ("Aveda") for 29,505 square feet within its industrial building located in Blane, Minnesota. Aveda is a wholly owned subsidiary of Estee-Lauder Inc. The lease brings the 92,187 square foot building to 100% occupancy.

"This lease completes our repositioning of this asset. We are grateful to the KimbleCo leasing team for their efforts in bringing our property to full occupancy with the addition of this quality tenant," said Karen Priesman, Senior Vice President, who leads asset management within the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.

"This lease execution is further evidence of Gladstone's commitment to quality asset management. We are pleased to add Aveda to our roster of high-quality tenants within our portfolio," said Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President for the Midwest and West Regions of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 129 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.2 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

