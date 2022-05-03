Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective April 27, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 240,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to 13 newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $9.28, the closing trading price on the grant date. Two newly hired Vice Presidents were each granted options to purchase 45,000 shares, and one newly hired Vice President was granted options to purchase 50,000 shares. Ten non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 shares.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.





CONTACT: Coherus BioSciences Contact Information: IR Contact McDavid Stilwell Coherus BioSciences, Inc. [email protected]