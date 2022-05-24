iMedia Brands Sets First Quarter 2022 Call and Webcast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) ( IMBI) will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 1372 9848

Webcast link: iMedia Brands 1Q earnings webcast

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 7, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1372 9848



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

[email protected]

(952) 943-6119

Media:

[email protected]

(952) 943-6125



