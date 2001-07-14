Accenture Recognized as No. 1 on DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity® List; Joins Hall of Fame

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as number one on DiversityInc’s 2022 Top+50+Companies+for+Diversity+list — a recognition that also welcomes the company into its Hall of Fame. This marks the 16th consecutive year DiversityInc has recognized Accenture in the United States for the steps it has taken to create an inclusive and equitable culture.

DiversityInc evaluates companies that champion inclusion and diversity in six areas: Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Leadership Accountability, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

Accenture was also recognized on several DiversityInc Specialty Lists, including No.1 for Top Companies for Board of Directors, No. 3 for Top Companies for Mentoring and No.4 for Top Companies for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).

“At Accenture, the richness of our diversity starts with every single one of us. The unique voices and experiences of our people form the powerful collective that propels our progress and makes inclusion, diversity and equality part of who we are and how we work every day. Yet our work is not done,” said Ellyn Shook, Accenture’s chief leadership and human resources officer. “To truly level the playing field, the path forward is equity for all. And because of our size and scale, we can accelerate inclusive and equitable growth in the communities where we work and live.”

Accenture’s commitments and investments to nurture a culture of equity include:

Accountability and Transparency. In 2016, Accenture became the first professional services company to publish comprehensive data about its US workforce. Every year since then, the company has shared its workforce composition by gender, race and ethnicity, persons with disabilities and veterans.

In 2016, Accenture became the first professional services company to publish comprehensive data about its US workforce. Every year since then, the company has shared its workforce composition by gender, race and ethnicity, persons with disabilities and veterans. Combating Racism. The company continues to make+progress toward its 2025 goals to increase African American, Black, Hispanic American and Latinx representation among its workforce and its leadership. To foster inclusion and belonging, Accenture’s anti-racism training and Building Bridges discussions help educate and create safe spaces to talk about race in the workplace, and vibrant employee resource groups help strengthen the company’s culture of equity. To date, 97% of our people in the US, Canada, Ireland, South Africa and the UK have completed mandatory training on identifying, speaking up and reporting racism.

The company continues to make+progress toward its 2025 goals to increase African American, Black, Hispanic American and Latinx representation among its workforce and its leadership. To foster inclusion and belonging, Accenture’s anti-racism training and Building Bridges discussions help educate and create safe spaces to talk about race in the workplace, and vibrant employee resource groups help strengthen the company’s culture of equity. To date, 97% of our people in the US, Canada, Ireland, South Africa and the UK have completed mandatory training on identifying, speaking up and reporting racism. Pay Equity. Accenture has dollar-for-dollar, 100% pay equity for women compared to men in every country it operates. Likewise, by race and ethnicity, Accenture has dollar-for-dollar, 100% pay equity in countries where such data is collected (the US, South Africa and the UK).

Accenture has dollar-for-dollar, 100% pay equity for women compared to men in every country it operates. Likewise, by race and ethnicity, Accenture has dollar-for-dollar, 100% pay equity in countries where such data is collected (the US, South Africa and the UK). Gender Equity. Today, more than 300,000 women work at Accenture globally, representing 46% of the workforce, 47% of new hires and 32% of executive leadership.

Today, more than 300,000 women work at Accenture globally, representing 46% of the workforce, 47% of new hires and 32% of executive leadership. LGBTIQ+ Visibility. All Accenture people have access to same-sex or equivalent benefits where legally allowed and the global+Ally+program engages more than 120,000 members.

All Accenture people have access to same-sex or equivalent benefits where legally allowed and the global+Ally+program engages more than 120,000 members. Disability Champions. Accenture’s Accommodation Support Tool helps people easily ask for assistive technology, flexible work arrangements, sign language interpreters, screen readers and more. The global, first-of-its-kind tool is currently available in 39 of Accenture’s operational countries, with more being added. Our Disability+Inclusion Champion network of more than 35,000 members worldwide brings our people together regularly to collaborate, network and support the community.

Accenture’s Accommodation Support Tool helps people easily ask for assistive technology, flexible work arrangements, sign language interpreters, screen readers and more. The global, first-of-its-kind tool is currently available in 39 of Accenture’s operational countries, with more being added. Our Disability+Inclusion Champion network of more than 35,000 members worldwide brings our people together regularly to collaborate, network and support the community. New Career Pathways. For fiscal year 2022, Accenture plans to fill 20% of its entry-level roles in the US from its Apprenticeship+Program – a learn-and-earn model that does not require a four-year college degree and provides apprentices with market-based wages and comprehensive benefits while building cutting-edge skills needed for a successful career.

“Reaching number one is a milestone — and it’s the result of our people’s relentless focus on creating a culture where equity is the reality,” said Jimmy Etheredge, CEO of Accenture North America. “We’re even more energized to make Accenture a place where we truly care about each other, where everyone has a voice and where everyone can grow and learn. Together we will keep making change happen for our people, our clients and our communities.”

Accenture’s commitment to inclusion and diversity has generated significant recognition including: the highest-scoring company on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, No. 3 on the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, No. 6 on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, and 15 consecutive years on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

For more about inclusion and diversity at Accenture, visit accenture.com%2Fdiversity.

