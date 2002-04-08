First Advantage Releases Inaugural ESG Report

ATLANTA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation ( FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, announces the publication of its inaugural environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) report. The document highlights the company’s commitment to continuously evaluate and improve its practices around environmentalism, social awareness, and governance.



“From the talent hired by our customers to our approximately 5,500 team members around the globe, people are at the heart of everything we do. I am proud to see all we have accomplished, especially in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion, corporate social responsibility, and professional development of our employees,” Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer at First Advantage, said.

“Our ESG initiatives align with our corporate culture, differentiate us as an organization, and drive value for our stakeholders. I am optimistic that as we continue to weave these elements into the fabric of our mission, we will further enable our customers to hire smarter and onboard faster as they navigate The Great Onboarding,” Staples commented.

Key Highlights from the 2021 ESG Report include:



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I): Embracing ideas and feedback from numerous employee focus groups and with the ongoing support of external DE&I experts, First Advantage is executing a plan to meaningfully advance DE&I in the company through a focus on education, culture, geographic expansion, people, processes, and systems.

View the full First Advantage 2021 ESG Report

About First Advantage

First Advantage ( FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the company’s website at https://fadv.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the ESG Report contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the ESG Report are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mellor

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(888) 314-9761

Investor Contact:

Stephanie D. Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(888) 314-9761