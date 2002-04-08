GameOn Appoints Luke Gniwecki as Web3 & NFT Special Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or the “Company”) (CSE: GET) ( GMETF), a leading NFT game technology company partnered with the world’s biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize NFT-based games, has appointed Luke Gniwecki as Special Advisor focused on Web3 and NFT product innovation.



Gniwecki comes to GameOn with a wealth of experience in the Web3, gaming, NFT, blockchain, and broader product space. Prior to his appointment, he served as Head of Product for Boson Protocol where he launched Boson Portal , the first ever Metaverse experience enabling brands to set up virtual stores, create mini games, and sell physical products as NFTs. In the past, Luke also worked at a London-based Blockchain R&D company building Web3 products for governments and the fintech sector. In addition to his new role with GameOn, Gniwecki advises a metaverse and games technology company, Admix , and has founded Metaverski, a Web3 and Metaverse product consultancy business. He’s also held other prominent roles which include Head of Blockchain Product at Cudo Ventures (CUDOS Blockchain) where he was responsible for strategic direction and development of blockchain-related products within the Cudo ecosystem.

“On behalf of the GameOn team, I warmly welcome Luke to our organization,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “Luke brings the ideal blend of Web3, NFT, and gaming experience that perfectly suits the needs of our company. More specifically, with his prior tenure in developing extensive product lines, he adds immense incremental value to our already well-respected team of advisors. We continue to remain laser-focused on scaling customers and growing revenues, and it’s with hires like Luke that will help us achieve that goal and expand our growing footprint.”

GameOn has also announced that Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo, is no longer with the Company effective April 29, 2022. Santiago’s departure is not the result of any disagreement or issue with the Company. “I’d like to personally thank Santi for his commitment and dedication to pioneer GameOn’s product to the position it is in today,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “Santi leaves the company in an infinitely better place than when he got here, setting us up for success to now scale customers and revenues. We wish Santi the best of luck on his next adventures, and look forward to him remaining a close friend of the company.”

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) ( GMETF) partners with the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment companies to launch brand-building, money-making NFT-based predictive and fantasy games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining and monetizing audiences, and participating in the entire economic cycle of NFT games. With a diverse team of Web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans from companies like Take-Two Interactive, EA, Dapper Labs, BSE Global, and Madison Square Garden, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks to launch and operate best-in-class NFT games. Partners include global companies such as NBCUniversal, Bravo and MX Player.

Corporate Contact:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

917-834-4921

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi

[email protected]

949-574-3860

