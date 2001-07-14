Retired General David Perkins Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that retired General David Perkins has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective May 3, 2022. With the appointment of General Perkins, Oshkosh Corporation will have ten board members.

General Perkins retired from the United States Army in 2018 as a four-star general following 38 years of service, during which time he held various leadership positions and generated future requirements for all U.S. Army ground and air weapons systems and vehicles. His most recent position was the 15th Commander of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) where he oversaw the training of Army forces and the development of operational doctrine. Under his leadership, TRADOC developed the Army’s concept of Multi-Domain Operations, which has become a driver for future change, not only in the U.S. Military, but around the world. Prior to commanding TRADOC, General Perkins was the 21st Commander of the Combined Arms Center and Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. In this role, he led the development and execution of the leader development strategy across the Army, management of the Army’s training support and development enterprises, and development and integration of the doctrine that the Army used worldwide to fight and win the nation’s wars.

“We are honored to welcome such a distinguished military leader to our Board of Directors. General Perkins’ superior leadership experience and vast military expertise will enhance our Board and our ability to serve our customers,” said Stephen D. Newlin, Chairman of the Board. “Additionally, his commitment to strategy and leadership will complement Oshkosh’s focus on strategic innovation and growth.”

General Perkins is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, as well as a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

