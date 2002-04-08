IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Golden Matrix Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. ( GMGI), an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds turnkey online casino solutions for gaming operators, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Golden Matrix Group develops fully operational, turnkey online casino solutions as well as highly modular, configurable and scalable gaming platforms for its international customers in an effort to promote user acquisition, engagement, retention and monetization. The provided white label gaming platforms are unparalleled in both mobile and desktop website deployment, proving compatible throughout all major operating systems and web browsers. The company, through a subsidiary, also runs a pay-to-enter prize competition in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The company’s GM-X System (and recently its next generation GM-Ag System) is considered the industry standard, granting access to over 10,000 games from more than 25 game providers. Through the GM-X System, Golden Matrix offers the industry’s most extensive game portfolio. The company’s gaming partners dominate the global online gaming market to deliver innovative games and premium brand titles, with GMGI currently supporting over 500 unique casino brands and over 6 million players.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Golden Matrix Group.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Golden Matrix Group the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Online gaming and sports betting sites and apps are increasingly taking market share from traditional location-based casinos, with developing markets in the U.S. and Asia expected to lead industry growth over the next five years, according to Grand View Research,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Golden Matrix Group as it continues to leverage its impressive portfolio of online gaming IP to capitalize on this opportunity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.”

To learn more about Golden Matrix Group, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/GMGI

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. GMGI’s platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80 percent controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GoldenMatrix.com

The company’s sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]