Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at MOD Live! 2022 Meeting

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Kelly Mizer, Aldeyra’s Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Operations, will present at the MOD Live! 2022 meeting, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, May 5–7, 2022.

MOD Live! 2022 is an interactive educational program that brings together optometrists and other eye care professionals to discuss new therapies and technologies as well as best practices for patient care. Aldeyra is among several companies selected to participate in the Therapeutics Pipeline session entitled, “The Future of Optometry – Pipeline Game Changers,” which focuses on therapies and technologies in development that may have the potential to change the way optometrists manage ocular diseases. The session will run from 4:30–5:45 pm CT on Thursday, May 5.

Mr. Mizer will provide a dry eye disease program update on reproxalap, Aldeyra’s investigational new drug currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

