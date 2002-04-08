Natural Health Trends Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Hong Kong and China COVID restrictions impacted our logistics

- Sales momentum in Japan and Southeast Asia continued

- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $11.5 million decreased 14% compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.





Operating loss was $383,000 compared to operating income of $220,000 in the first quarter of 2021.





Net loss was $105,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $153,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 3% to 44,490 at March 31, 2022 compared to 45,760 at December 31, 2021, and decreased 10% compared to 49,420 at March 31, 2021.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter was challenging due to a significant increase in COVID-19 government-mandated restrictions and lockdowns impacting Hong Kong and China, especially Shenzhen, immediately following the Chinese New Year holiday. The additional measures disrupted supply chains, created order delivery uncertainty, and prohibited us from holding in-person member events in China and Macau. Even though much of the Mainland Chinese population was under some forms of lockdown during the quarter, our leaders remain committed to finding and implementing innovative ways to conduct business as our staff continues to adjust to the ever-changing needs of our global business,” said Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “We are encouraged by the sustained growth in Japan and Southeast Asia and continue to ready ourselves for expansion and diversification in Latin America. We recently conducted successful virtual events for members in North America, Peru, Japan, India and CIS markets and an in-person event for members in Europe. We are pleased with the enthusiasm and participation to embrace our products and marketing programs as they bring our health, wellness and beauty products to customers around the world.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $414,000 in the first quarter of 2021.



Total cash and cash equivalents were $79.4 million at March 31, 2022, down from $83.8 million at December 31, 2021.



On May 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,382 $ 83,843 Inventories 4,860 5,257 Other current assets 4,674 4,369 Total current assets 88,916 93,469 Property and equipment, net 450 463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,708 3,021 Restricted cash 82 522 Deferred tax asset 318 309 Other assets 568 571 Total assets $ 93,042 $ 98,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 824 $ 761 Income taxes payable 1,397 1,345 Accrued commissions 2,512 3,636 Other accrued expenses 1,332 1,933 Deferred revenue 8,049 8,536 Amounts held in eWallets 6,055 6,341 Operating lease liabilities 1,174 1,239 Other current liabilities 855 865 Total current liabilities 22,198 24,656 Income taxes payable 12,130 12,130 Deferred tax liability 153 153 Operating lease liabilities 1,691 1,928 Total liabilities 36,172 38,867 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Accumulated deficit (2,621 ) (231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (720 ) (492 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity 56,870 59,488 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 93,042 $ 98,355

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 11,546 $ 13,469 Cost of sales 2,908 3,255 Gross profit 8,638 10,214 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,740 5,514 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,281 4,480 Total operating expenses 9,021 9,994 Income (loss) from operations (383 ) 220 Other income, net 110 20 Income (loss) before income taxes (273 ) 240 Income tax provision (benefit) (168 ) 87 Net income (loss) $ (105 ) $ 153 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,254 10,874 Diluted 11,254 11,424

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (105 ) $ 153 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53 79 Noncash lease expense 302 294 Deferred income taxes (9 ) 9 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 350 123 Other current assets (332 ) 195 Other assets (3 ) 2 Accounts payable 64 176 Income taxes payable 53 67 Accrued commissions (1,129 ) (344 ) Other accrued expenses (592 ) (245 ) Deferred revenue (447 ) 1,093 Amounts held in eWallets (253 ) (727 ) Operating lease liabilities (296 ) (322 ) Other current liabilities (4 ) (139 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,348 ) 414 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (40 ) (63 ) Net cash used in investing activities (40 ) (63 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (2,285 ) (2,285 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,285 ) (2,285 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (228 ) (222 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,901 ) (2,156 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 84,365 92,892 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 79,464 $ 90,736 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ — $ 400

