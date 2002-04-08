Verizon Brings Racing Fans Unique 5G Powered Experiences at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

What you need to know:



With 80,000 fans per day expected to attend, this is the first Formula 1 race in the U.S. with access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.

With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity, super-fast speeds and low latency, fans at the track can get closer to the action with 5G Multi-View and the Hard Rock Beach Club Ultra Pass.

The Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, powered by both 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute, allows event attendees to avoid long lines and quickly grab snacks, and beverages, and go.



NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing racing fans a whole new way to experience the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix this weekend thanks to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity, super-fast speeds and low latency, fans at the track can get closer to the racing action with 5G Multi-View and experience contactless shopping at the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop. Plus, fans at the venue can transport themselves onto the Hard Rock Beach Club concert stage for various performances with the Hard Rock Beach Club Ultra Pass.

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix takes place May 6-8, 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome located at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, University of Miami football team and the Miami Open. With 80,000 fans per day expected to attend, this is the first Formula 1 race in the U.S. with access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which provides download speeds up to one gigabit per second and the capacity to support data-heavy actions from multiple devices at one time. 5G Ultra Wideband is blanketing the Hard Rock Stadium area so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably.

Verizon’s 5G Multi-View and Ultra Pass take you closer to the action

With Verizon 5G Multi-View, fans at the track with a 5G-capable device will be able to view up to 7 unique, live camera angles in high definition and hear the live race commentary at both Saturday’s qualifying races and Sunday’s main event. Fans using 5G Multi-View on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can have a truly exceptional experience, letting them curate their own personal viewing experience in real-time so they can see angles of the track they can't see from their seat and always know who’s in the lead and how they got there. Verizon 5G Multi-View can be found on the homepage of the official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix event app.

For fans at the venue who want an up close and personal look at performances by Post Malone, Zedd, Tiesto, and The Chainsmokers, the Hard Rock Beach Club Ultra Pass, accessed through the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix event app, lets them "transport themselves" into the heart of the action using an Augmented Reality (AR) 5G portal. With the Ultra Pass, fans can see three different 360 degree camera angles with audio from the concert stage streamed in 4K, providing a uniquely interactive experience. Fans can seamlessly switch from one camera to the next enabling them to customize their own second screen experience so they can feel like they are stepping onstage and see exclusive vantage points of the show regardless of where they are on the campus.

5G Powered Autonomous Shopping with Computer Vision at the Race



Verizon is also taking autonomous retail to a new level for race fans who want to quickly and easily buy their favorite beverages and food at the track. Working with AiFi and the Miami Dolphins, Verizon launched The Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, powered by both 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute, to allow event attendees to avoid long lines and quickly grab snacks, and beverages, and go. They just tap their credit card upon entering, then shop, exit and they will receive a receipt via text in minutes.

Thanks to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity and upload speeds, AiFi’s computer vision technology can track items as they are selected off the shelves, allowing for a frictionless experience. The autonomous store is also running on Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a real-time edge compute platform. By bringing compute and storage to the edge of the network, AiFi can move heavy computing done by hardware on premises to the cloud, making the Express Shop more portable, cost efficient, and scalable.

“Verizon is laser-focused on creating new 5G-powered innovations, unearthing what’s possible using the power of our network and working with partners to transform industries ranging from sports to retail,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Verizon Technology and Product Development. “This is a great opportunity to reimagine the fan and shopping experience at sporting events. This is only the tip of the iceberg as to the experiences that 5G and edge compute can unlock.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Verizon, a like-minded partner focused on innovation and redefining the fan journey,” said Kim Rometo, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Hard Rock Stadium & Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. “Our goal for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is for each fan to leave the event reflecting on a first-class time and we are thrilled to collaborate with Verizon on delivering these unique and personalized experiences.”

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, a dozen airports, and over 1700 cities around the country. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength has 17 locations and will expand to additional locations this year.

Learn more information about Verizon 5G Edge and Verizon’s 5G technology.



Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Chris Ashraf

[email protected]

(201) 320-4259

@ChrisMoonPR