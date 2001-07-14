Hologic to Webcast Presentation at Upcoming Investor Conference

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

