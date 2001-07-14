Ecolab Recognized as a Leading Company for Diversity

For the third consecutive year, Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people, planet and business health, has been recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc, a leading diversity publication. Ecolab improved its ranking to #31 on DiversityInc’s 2022 list, which assesses diversity management in corporate America.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral to our future growth and our ability to protect people and the resources vital to life. At Ecolab, we fundamentally believe in working together to integrate diverse perspectives, challenging ourselves and doing what is right, fair and honest,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to progress and remain deeply invested in doing what is best for our employees, our company and our customers.”

DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity list assesses overall company performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. To be considered for inclusion on the Top 50 list, a company must score above average in all six areas.

In 2020, Ecolab announced its 2030+Impact+Goals to help accelerate the company’s positive impact and meet ambitious sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Ecolab committed to:

Adhering to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender Equality for Women and Girls,

Maintaining pay equity in the U.S. and expanding globally,

Increasing management level gender diversity to 35%, with the ultimate goal of gender parity, and

Increasing management level ethnic/racial diversity to 25% as we seek to meet full representation of the U.S. workforce at all levels.

Ecolab ranked #34 DiversityInc’s Top 50 list in 2021 and #39 on the 2020 list.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001 and is now the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

