xMatters, an Everbridge Company, Receives Top 'Leader' and 'Outperformer' Ranking Within 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Incident and Task Management Solutions

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company’s enterprise IT and cyber resilience solution, xMatters, has been named the Leader and sole Outperformer in the 2022+GigaOm+Radar+Report+for+Incident+and+Task+Management+Solutions. The report evaluates service providers based on a range of key criteria, including technical capabilities, product roadmap, innovation, and ability to execute. The GigaOm Key Criteria and Radar reports give prospective buyers an overview of the top incident and task management solutions in the market to help decision makers evaluate platforms and decide where to invest.

“With its acquisition by Everbridge, xMatters was able to further extend its reach to enhance operational awareness beyond just the technical to also support a business response,” states the GigaOm Report. “xMatters has purpose-built integrations and runbooks to address the technical issues and Everbridge has purpose-built technology to evaluate business risk and engage the proper business teams such as HR, marketing, and customer success. This means organizations can work across departments to address incidents.”

Among GigaOm’s findings:

“xMatters scored high on the escalation level key criteria as its escalation policies can be fine-tuned to create custom schedules more easily than its competitors. An audit trail can show timelines of an issue and actions taken to correct it. Service dependency maps give users a view of what a particular technology stack interacts with.”

“The xMatters solution has the highest score available for the runbooks key criteria because it sports native runbook automation.”

“Numerous integrations make xMatters highly customizable for any application, such as those used for emergency response, manufacturing, and technology. The use of intelligent noise suppression and other features of its Intelligent Signaling system are especially important in larger organizations.”

“We are honored to be recognized by leading analysts such as GigaOm for Everbridge’s best-in-class Incident and Task Management Solutions and proven track record of helping the world’s largest organizations achieve operational resilience,” said Prashant Darisi, Vice President, Global Solutions, Everbridge. “Over the past year we have invested heavily in delivering additional value to our customers. This recognition is a testament to the success of those clients and our partners, and a validation of our continued efforts to ensure our Digital Operations Platform meets and exceeds the needs of the modern workplace.”

With its acquisition and integration of xMatters in 2021, Everbridge’s Digital+Operations+Platform helps organizations to save time and money, deliver continuous service uptime and maintain revenue streams. The platform extends Everbridge’s market-leading Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29 solutions to further support customers’ digital transformation efforts, providing Everbridge’s enterprise customers with the ability to automate and streamline digital service delivery and incident management across teams and toolsets, and enables organizations to innovate and accelerate digital transformation initiatives, while continuing to meet key uptime service-level agreements (SLAs) and deliver great customer experiences.

The platform includes many powerful capabilities to help organizations rapidly assess digital service interruptions, act quickly to mitigate these issues, and continuously improve processes and services. It addresses organizations’ IT Ops, Security Ops & Cyber, DevOps, Infrastructure Ops, Customer Support and Major Incident Management (MIM) needs to keep operations running, safeguard revenue, and enhance enterprise operational resilience by managing digital and physical critical events through a single pane of glass.

To learn more about the Everbridge Digital Operations Platform, click+here.

Download+a+complimentary+copy+of+the+2022+GigaOm+Radar+for+Incident+and+Task+Management+Solutions.

