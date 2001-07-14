Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Upsized and Consolidated $750 Million Warehouse Facility

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) announces today the completion of an upsized $750 million revolving warehouse facility, which will accommodate both right-to-use and deeded inventory.

The main benchmark rate of the facility is one-month term SOFR and includes customary used and unused fees, some of which will be based on the achievement of key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance indicators. The maximum advance rate increased from 87.5% to 90% and the facility will have a revolving period ending May 2024, with final maturity in May 2025.

“We are very pleased to announce this deal, which marks a major step in the combination of our non-recourse capital markets platforms and generates sizable synergies,” said Dan Mathewes, chief financial officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We appreciate the continued support of our banking partners and the ability to broaden out the capital commitments, which has allowed us to meaningfully compress pricing on the legacy Diamond facilities.”

This transaction marks the first time the Company has incorporated ESG-based triggers into its pricing structure. Bank of America will remain the administrative agent of the facility, and capital committed will come from Bank of America, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Suisse, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Citizens Financial, Regions Securities and Truist Securities. Alston & Bird LLP represented HGV as issuer counsel.

Important Notice

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

