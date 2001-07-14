Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences:

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:20 am PT (2:20 pm ET) at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET, being held virtually

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com%2Fevents. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including five product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at %40Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

