Beiersdorf's Eucerin® Digital Promotion Campaign Drives 83% Incremental Shopper Spend

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, and skincare company Beiersdorf announced today the results of a strategic and integrated promotion campaign for the therapeutic skincare brand, Eucerin®.

The campaign was informed by two key insights: 1) Brand loyalty continues to shift throughout the pandemic; and 2) With inflation on the rise, consumers are motivated to save money. Beiersdorf deployed integrated digital promotion tactics and offers for Eucerin®, powered by Quotient, to reach targeted shopper groups at scale, maximize reach, drive trial and increase basket size. Digital promotions allowed Beiersdorf to target shoppers with granularity, measure results and empower shoppers to save on their own terms—whether in-store or online.

Key elements of the campaign approach included:

A strategically timed launch ahead of peak dry skin season, to allow the brand to capitalize when the consumer is ready to stock up, driving basket while increasing loyalty and repeat shopping trips.

ahead of peak dry skin season, to allow the brand to capitalize when the consumer is ready to stock up, driving basket while increasing loyalty and repeat shopping trips. The benefits of a duration-based campaign with firm start and end dates for the promotion, to allow retailers to effectively plan merchandising while maximizing investment.

with firm start and end dates for the promotion, to allow retailers to effectively plan merchandising while maximizing investment. Increased retail integration with a layered, targeted approach to engage specific audience subsets at scale and drive trial and buy rates vs. simply ‘moving product.’

The value-based message earned them a spot in shoppers’ baskets. The campaign moved the same amount of product in half the time, seven days vs. 16, compared to the year before. Additionally, the campaign saw a $1.95 return on promotion spend.

“With Quotient’s promotion strategy we were able to drive 77% trial rate and 83% average shopper incrementality,” said Jennifer Adams, Director of Shopper & Customer Marketing at Beiersdorf. “We intend to apply these learnings across our portfolio and continue providing value to our consumers.”

“We’re proud to have powered such an impactful campaign for Eucerin®, driving more working dollars for the brand and impacting consumer choice,” said Steven Boal, CEO at Quotient. “As the shopping journey continues to evolve, it’s critical for brands to innovate and engage in smarter ways to drive loyalty and repeat shopping trips that are key to their long-term growth.”

Brands and retailers can find more information on partnering with Quotient for digital media and promotions by visiting www.quotient.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare and body care, as well as, pioneering skin research for close to 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skincare brand,* EUCERIN, AQUAPHOR, COPPERTONE, LA PRAIRIE and most recently CHANTECAILLE (selective cosmetics) are valued by millions of people around the world day after day. Other renowned brands such as HANSAPLAST (adhesive bandages and wound care), LABELLO, FLORENA, 8X4, HIDROFUGAL, GAMMON, MAESTRO, CHAUL, and STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME!, round off the extensive portfolio. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a global leader in the manufacture of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive system solutions to industry, businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of 7,025 million euros as well as an operating result (EBIT) of 828 million euros in fiscal year 2020. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, and the Beiersdorf purpose "Care Beyond Skin." With its C.A.R.E.+ strategy, the company is pursuing a multiyear investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf generates clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2020.

