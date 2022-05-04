PR Newswire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 4, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.
- Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: https://regenerativecannabislive.com/
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.
Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve
Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]
Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-may-2022-event-participation-301539180.html
SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.