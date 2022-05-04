Trulieve Announces May 2022 Event Participation

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: https://regenerativecannabislive.com/

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

