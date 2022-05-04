DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference

PR Newswire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith. chief executive officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kquZIVyISdCsVSGt2dnzhg

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at [email protected]

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

[email protected]

