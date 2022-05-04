Optimal Blue Enhances the Loansifter PPE With Quick Quote Capability, Making Real-Time Rates More Accessible to Consumers

PR Newswire

Brokers Are Able to Digitally Quote Live Pricing at Consumers' Immediate Point of Need

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, has added Quick Quote to its Loansifter PPE, enabling brokers to make accurate pricing more accessible to consumers

Quick Quote can be displayed on a corporate website to help brokers digitally deliver the instant, personalized experience today's homebuyers expect

The Quick Quote capability's turnkey design enables brokers to begin using it quickly and easily; additionally, customization features allow brokers to add their own distinct brand elements and control what data is displayed

Designed specifically for mortgage brokers, the Black Knight Loansifter PPE supports best execution searches across more than 120 wholesale investors, allowing leading brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), announced the release of Quick Quote, a new capability available in the company's cloud-based Loansifter product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine for mortgage brokers. Quick Quote enables brokers to make accurate quote offers for products and scenarios available to consumers at their immediate point of need. Customers and prospects can conveniently access on-demand pricing on a broker's corporate website.

Designed specifically for mortgage brokers, the Loansifter PPE supports best execution searches across more than 120 wholesale investors, allowing leading brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies. Brokers can subscribe to both the Loansifter PPE and the Quick Quote module in a matter of minutes, enabling access to the most up-to-date rates via an immediate, self-service subscription model.

"Today, nearly all customers begin the mortgage shopping process online, and they've come to expect instant, accurate and consistent information," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "If personalized pricing quotes aren't available on your website, consumers will find them somewhere else. Quick Quote makes it easy for brokers using the Loansifter PPE to increase customer engagement by offering essential, self-service information exactly when mortgage shoppers need it. Plus, Quick Quote helps enhance both the borrower experience and a broker's production by seamlessly transitioning prospects into an application workflow."

The Quick Quote capability's turnkey design enables brokers to begin using it quickly and easily. Additionally, customization features allow brokers to add their own distinct brand elements to enhance the borrower experience, as well as control what data is displayed.

The Loansifter PPE is a core component of Black Knight's suite of integrated solutions designed specifically for brokers. This includes the cloud-based LoanCatcher loan origination system, which enables brokers to build their business with the same level of technology leveraged by the nation's largest and most successful lenders. Additionally, the Surefire customer relationship management and marketing automation engine helps brokers stay in front of customers and prospects with valuable content about housing, mortgages and more to improve recapture and retention.

