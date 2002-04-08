Hawkins, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 18, 2022

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 3, 2022 after the market closes on May 18, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.