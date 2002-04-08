Worksport subsidiary Terravis Energy Accepts Offer from Indigenous Critical Infrastructure Fund to be Exclusive Clean Energy Partner for Sustainable Energy Infrastructure

Mississauga, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”) subsidiary Terravis Energy, foreseeing the future of the sustainable energy markets, has accepted an offer from the Indigenous Critical Infrastructure Fund (ICIF) to be its exclusive clean energy partner for sustainable energy infrastructure across all Indigenous lands.



After visiting Worksport’s manufacturing facilities and learning more about the Company, Chief Keith Matthew, ICIF Chairman of the Board, had a first-hand opportunity to provide insights to leadership on historic obstacles, present expectations, and future aspirations of Indigenous peoples. Chief Matthew explained how Canada has embraced the global mandate: United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIP) and, in turn, has adopted recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a framework for economic restoration for Indigenous peoples. To address the resultant considerable challenges for Indigenous peoples, Chief Matthew and several consequential Indigenous leaders launched the ICIF, whose mission, vision, and value is to encourage and enable economic reconciliation through Indigenous-led investments. With a minimum initial bank of $100 Million, the ICIF seeks to undertake investments in key areas in Canada, where benefit will be realized for and in all Indigenous lands and territories.

“Our Board has been looking for ways to augment and enhance our relationships with Canadian infrastructure companies on projects where we anticipate growth and benefit for Indigenous peoples. We were very impressed with the clean energy innovations being realized by Worksport and Terravis Energy and are extremely excited for this partnership. It is a perfect way for our Fund to begin bringing immense benefit to Indigenous communities, initially around Cochrane, ON. We look forward to working with their teams and expand with them as we grow,” states Chief Keith Matthew, ICIF Chairman of the Board.

Chief Matthew also holds an influential role on the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group (WIPG) and First Nations Energy, wherein he has learned of the needs and desires of his fellow Indigenous peoples, including full-scale implementation of reliable and clean energy infrastructure for local healthcare hubs, vertical farming, cryptocurrency mining farms, and other infrastructure projects.

“We welcome these opportunities to showcase our expertise and capabilities in providing the critical clean energy infrastructure with necessary scalability to power such meaningful hubs of collaboration for economic empowerment of Indigenous peoples,” states Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy.

Terravis Microgrid™ systems from Worksport subsidiary Terravis Energy will initially provide 50-60MW of power for the first project in Cochrane and will be scalable to support necessary increased power requirements. Company management estimates the Terravis Microgrid™ systems to be long-term, long-standing investments by local partners, project developers, and the ICIF, with each party working together to set standards in sustainable energy.

“We are keen to undertake these massive programs with Chief Matthew and Indigenous peoples. Our teams at Worksport and Terravis Energy have decades of expertise in renewable energy systems, hydrogen fuel cell technology, and high power energy storage systems. The gravity and potential of these particular types of projects will, without a doubt, position Canada and its Indigenous peoples as first beneficiaries of communities-wide, scalable, sustainable energy infrastructure and smart grid development, made possible by our powerhouse subsidiary Terravis Energy,” states Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com .

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV™) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Energy Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Energy Microgrid system, composed of a number of Terravis Energy Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

