P&G And iHeartMedia Announce Third Annual "Can't Cancel Pride 2022 – Proud AND Together" on June 14

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

WHAT: This June, P&G and iHeartMedia will once again join forces during Pride Month for the return of “Can’t Cancel Pride 2022 – Proud AND Together,” a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all. The special event will feature performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and remote locations across the country.

The third annual event will focus on the challenges and celebrations of “The Year in Pride,” showcasing twelve months of community and activism and the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2022 as well as intersectional messages of spirit and strength.

Stay tuned for full details including the performance lineup for the 2022 “Can’t Cancel Pride” in the coming weeks.

WHEN: “Can’t Cancel Pride” will return on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The event will be available on-demand throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.

WHERE: The event will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages as well as iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

MORE: In its first two years, “Can’t Cancel Pride” has raised over $8.3 million for six diverse LGBTQ+ charitable organizations, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. In 2021 alone, Can’t Cancel Pride reached 6.3 million viewers and listeners.

Since its inception, the annual benefit special has brought together some of the biggest names in culture and entertainment and included performances from Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge, P!NK, Ricky Martin and Carla Morrison, Sia and Troye Sivan, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and more with special appearances from Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan Levy, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Karamo Brown and Tan France from “Queer Eye”, Kermit The Frog, Lena Waithe, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Matt Bomer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nico Tortorella, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Tituss Burgess and more.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.



About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005240/en/