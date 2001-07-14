Carvana Brings Newest Signature Car Vending Machine to Bay Area

TodayCarvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in San Francisco, California. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure debuts in the tech capital of America, standing eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area a unique, exciting way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes.

Carvana opens first Car Vending Machine in Northern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Carvana has also upgraded the concept of the traditional test drive with a 7-day return policy. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle—whether it's testing the battery range of a newly purchased EV on a trip to Redwood National Park, or ensuring a new SUV’s cargo room holds all the necessary gear for a day kayaking on the bay. Customers can get to know their new ride backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous,150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana allows customers to shop for vehicles in the budget that works best for them, and never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like “documentation fees.”

“Bridging the gap between consumers and automakers by removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service has always been Carvana’s mission,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and affordable online car buying and financing solution that embraces San Francisco’s world-renowned disruptor spirit, and now we look forward to driving people in the tech capital of the U.S. happy with all of the fun and excitement that comes with a Car Vending Machine pickup experience.”

The newest Car Vending Machine is the fourth of its kind in California, and the 32nd in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Georgia.

The newest Car Vending Machine in Daly City is located at 2123 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City, CA 94014-1907. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

