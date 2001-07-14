FedEx Awards More Than $365,000 to Winners of the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) unveiled the winners of the tenth annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Ten businesses were chosen this year in celebration of the contest’s tenth anniversary.

Grand Prize Winners:

$50,000, plus $4,000 in FedEx Officeprint and business services

First Place Winners:

$20,000, plus $1,500 in FedEx Office print and business services

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on these entrepreneurs, because at FedEx, we believe when small businesses succeed, we all succeed,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx. “We are looking forward to watching these small business owners grow and thrive, and we are honored to be part of their success stories.”

New this year, an extra $10,000 grant as well as a $500 FedEx Office credit was awarded among the ten winners in five categories:

Chasin%26rsquo%3B+Dreams+Farm received the “Entrepreneur Choice Award Winner,” a distinction bestowed by the FedEx+Entrepreneur+Advisory+Board, which is comprised of former grant winners and small business owners from around the country.

All winners also received a $500 voucher from My+FedEx+Rewards, a digital consult from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an international trade dictionary, an invitation to attend a FedEx Grant Winner Forum, free access to Klaviyo%27s automation platform, a sustainable packaging consultation from EcoEnclose, and a website audit from HigherVisibility.

The grant winners aren’t the only small business owners that will benefit. All 100 finalists will receive valuable mentoring and consultations from select organizations.

The 2022 contest set a record with nearly 18,000 entries from small businesses across the United States. Over the past decade, nearly 70,000 businesses have entered the contest in the United States alone. FedEx has awarded more than $1.67 million total in grant money and printing credits combined since the contest’s inception.

