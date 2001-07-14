SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman Is Keynote Speaker at First U.S. International Semiconductor Executive Summit

SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that Thomas Sonderman, the company’s president and CEO, will be a keynote speaker at the first U.S. International Semiconductor Executive Summit. The US+ISES provides a unique platform for leaders to strategize future industry opportunities. The theme of the Summit is “Strengthening the U.S. Semiconductor Ecosystem” and offers collaboration and networking for semiconductor companies facing common challenges.

Taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 9–10, 2022, the event brings together participants from different sectors of the semiconductor supply chain and consists of political, business, financial, and research and industry leaders all under one roof.

Sonderman’s keynote will focus on strategies for revitalizing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. The current chip shortage and unprecedented pandemic have put a spotlight on supply chain vulnerabilities in the U.S.

According to Sonderman, “Creating a balanced and secure microelectronics supply chain is critical to reduce risk and enhance national security. This includes establishing a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) to drive synergistic innovation by bridging the gap between public and private sector R&D and commercialization. It also includes enabling comprehensive workforce development by increasing support for STEM education and apprentice programs and rapidly expanding the use of public-private partnerships to build the fabs of the future.”

Sonderman added: “By aggressively taking these actions, the U.S. can lay the groundwork for the next wave of emerging manufacturing technologies that will support the ever-increasing global demand for advanced microelectronics.”

For more information on the US ISES, please visit: www.usises.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005312/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership