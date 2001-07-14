Entravision Expands into Kenya and Names New Director of Local Operations

Entravision (NYSE: EVC or “the Company”), a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company, announced today its expansion into Kenya. This expansion provides Entravision, through its Africa-based digital business unit, Entravision 365 Digital, a presence in East Africa, as it looks to expand its breadth of digital solutions, media representations and creative services to new emerging markets.

With the expansion into Kenya, the Company also welcomes Maggie Ndirangu as its newly appointed Managing Director of Kenya Operations. Ms. Ndirangu has regional expertise and extensive knowledge of the digital landscape across Africa. This expansion aligns with Entravision's goal to position Entravision 365 Digital as a local digital marketing solutions powerhouse, serving African companies and local leaders with advanced branding, performance, and creative needs.

“We’re thrilled to launch Entravision’s operations in Kenya, an exciting market for our African expansion,” said Julian Jordaan, CEO of Entravision 365 Digital. “With the third highest connected consumer base in Sub-Saharan Africa, and growing at a rapid rate, we believe that these numbers will only continue to climb and ultimately represent 17% of the digital advertising industry within the Sub-Saharan market by 2023. Kenya also has incredible talent and an advertising ecosystem primed with opportunity.”

Jordaan continued, “We are also pleased to welcome Maggie Ndirangu as Managing Director of our Kenyan operations. Maggie is an exceptional leader who brings with her years of knowledge in the marketing and advertising industries. She will be taking our partnerships, media representations and services to brands across the Kenya market.”

"Kenya has become a technology powerhouse in Africa over the last few years, with many global companies setting up Sub-Saharan African headquarters here. I'm honored to be joining Entravision to lead the Company’s expansion into East Africa and deliver marketing solutions that help businesses reach consumers, drive engagements and promote positive business impact across this region,” said Maggie Ndirangu.

Sub-Saharan Africa is an attractive digital marketplace with nearly 500 million digitally connected consumers. Importantly, the Sub-Saharan African customer is young, tech-savvy and digitally connected. By combining the Company’s platform and publisher partnerships with technology-driven design service, or “365 Studio,” Entravision’s evolution continues into a leading marketing technology service provider in the world’s highest growth economies.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Its dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, the company’s largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: a digital sales representation business; Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform; a branding and mobile performance solutions business; and a digital audio business. Through the digital sales representation business, the company connects global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is the company’s mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. Entravision also offers a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and its digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about the company’s offerings at entravision.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About Entravision 365 Digital

Entravision 365 Digital is an African online media and ad-technology business with a rich heritage in the African advertising industry. For 21 years the business has represented the largest publishers and platforms in Africa and have helped global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact. With a mission to connect publishers to brands, and brands to consumers, Entravision 365 Digital helps brands reach audiences at scale through its exclusive partnership with leading platforms like TikTok, Anzu, Boomplay, Triton Digital and many more. Entravision 365 Digital is a business unit of Entravision, a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision365digital.com or connect with us on LinkedIn%3Cb%3E.%3C%2Fb%3E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

