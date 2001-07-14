Battle of the Bids Contest Heats Up as Ten-X Unveils Round Two Winners

Ten-X – the world’s largest online commercial real estate exchange – today unveiled the cash prize winners as round two of the company’s Battle of the Bids contest comes to a close.

Over 1,000 contestants have already claimed a total of $500,000 in cash winnings, including round two contestant Derrick Vartanian; Keller Williams, who won $100,000. Ten other players in this round have claimed $10,000 each, Kyle Hynes, Marcus & Millichap; J. Ches Wilson, Pacific West Land; Mario Francisco Frech PA, Broker's LLC; Matt Pauley, Cicero Capital Partners; Sam Koonce, Atlantic Retail; Chase Murphy, Skyline Seven Real Estate; Hunter Fries, JLL; Eric Martinez, New River Brokerage; Ryan Bub, The Bancorp; and Andrew Dale, Cortland.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce this group of winners as round two of our inaugural Battle of the Bids contest comes to a close,” said Ten-X President Steve Jacobs. “We’re thrilled at the level of participation we’re seeing in the games and cannot wait to see who comes out on top to claim the $1 million cash prize.”

Battle of the Bids allows customers to bet on Ten-X’s auctions. Participants select up to ten properties in each round and bet what they think each will sell for — the closer each bet is to the winning bid amount at the end of the auction, the more points they earn. In each of eight rounds, over 500 winners will claim prizes ranging from $100 to $100,000. The Battle of the Bids player that accumulates the most points throughout all rounds will become the grand prize winner and win $1 million, plus an additional $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

A full list of winners to date can be found at BattleoftheBids.com%2Fwinners-list.

Round three of the contest begins on May 9, 2022. Battle of the Bids is open to all CoStar Group clients using their existing platform credentials; for more information on the contest, visit BattleoftheBids.com.

