Dow advances to #15 on DiversityInc's 2022 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list

5 th consecutive year recognized for management of inclusion, diversity and equity

Dow also earned a spot on six specialty lists

MIDLAND, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) advanced to 15th place on the 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced yesterday at DiversityInc's celebratory event in New York City. Dow's placement on the list for the fifth consecutive year showcases the Company's continued commitment and progress in advancing inclusion, diversity and equity across the organization.

"Team Dow delivered a record-breaking year of financial performance for our Company, fueled by our commitment to advance inclusion, diversity and equity for all," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. "This is further evidence for what we already knew – our business succeeds when our employees thrive. Dow's placement on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list is a recognition of our progress, because it allows us to be measured among the best and motivates us to continue to achieve progress and results."

In 2021, Dow refreshed the Company's Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Strategy – ALL IN 2025 –which focuses on leading with inclusion, elevating diversity, and embedding equity into practices, policies and processes. Through deliberate focus and intentional actions, Dow delivered meaningful results and visible progress.

"Last year, we again faced many challenges, but with Team Dow's perseverance and commitment to our core values and strategic priorities, we kept moving forward," said Karen S. Carter, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer. "We are honored and humbled to be recognized by DiversityInc for our intentional efforts to build an inclusive culture, advance diversity in our workforce and ensure equity for all."

Dow was also included on six of DiversityInc's Specialty Lists: Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils, Top Companies for People with Disabilities, Top Companies for Black Executives, Top Companies for Latino Executives, Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Top Companies for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Issued annually since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list recognizes companies with at least 750 employees in the United States for their management of diversity, inclusion and equity. The list is based on data from a survey with more than 200 questions, which tracks human capital outcomes and connects them with best practices utilized to attract, retain, develop and promote the advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace. The survey also tracks organizations' diversity spend and practices related to supplier diversity and philanthropy as a reflection of a company's broader commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Visit DiversityInc's website to view the entire Top 50 Companies for Diversity list and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #DITop50.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

