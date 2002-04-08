Marker Therapeutics to Present Four Posters on its T Cell-Based Immunotherapies at the 2022 International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that the Company will present four posters on its Multi-Tumor-Associated Antigen (MultiTAA)-specific T cell therapies at the 2022 International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting, being held May 4-7, 2022, in San Francisco.



"We are excited to present data on our state-of-the-art T cell therapy manufacturing process for our MultiTAA-specific T cell product candidates at ISCT, including improvements resulting in faster manufacturing time and increased potency for our lead product candidate, MT-401, currently in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of post-transplant AML,” said Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing additional details on our improved manufacturing process, which we believe has the potential to enhance clinical responses in patients. In addition, we will present more detail on the clinical results from the six-patient safety lead-in stage of our Phase 2 AML trial, previously reported in February 2022, which demonstrate that MT-401 was well-tolerated, eliminated measurable residual disease (MRD) in one MRD+ patient and induced epitope spreading.”

The four posters will be presented on Thursday, May 5, from 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. PT.

MT-401 (multi-tumor associated antigen-specific T cells) utilized for treatment for MRD+ AML patients

Abstract #: 515

Presenter: Shukaib Arslan, MD, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

Long-term Characterization of T Cell Product Interactions using in vitro 3D tumor models and the Go-Rex Platform

Abstract #: 506

Presenter: Eric A. Smith, PhD, Marker Therapeutics

Rapid and Simplified Process for Manufacturing Multi-Tumor-Associated Antigen Specific T Cells

Abstract #: 936

Presenter: Anastasiya Smith, PhD, Marker Therapeutics

Automating Closed System Purification of White Blood Cells for T Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Abstract #: 937

Presenter: Anastasiya Smith, PhD, Marker Therapeutics

The posters will be available in the Publications section of Marker’s website at https://www.markertherapeutics.com at the beginning of the session.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker’s cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

