Brazil's Digital Transformation Wave Lifts Microsoft Partners

Enterprises in Brazil are making digital transformation a priority, in many cases turning to Microsoft and its partners for the necessary products and services, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds large and midsize organizations migrating to the Azure cloud and adopting Microsoft platforms to achieve cost savings, productivity, scalability and other benefits. The country’s Microsoft service providers are strengthening their capabilities to drive these transformations, ISG says.

“Many Brazilian companies have just begun moving to the cloud, which gives them a chance to take advantage of new Microsoft features,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Microsoft partners are providing the support they need to take the leap.”

For example, large enterprises beginning to migrate to Microsoft 365 will be able to implement Microsoft Loop and Context IQ, both announced late last year, the report says. Loop is a collaboration application that integrates workspaces and components. Context IQ uses AI to help workers typing text in Microsoft 365 by suggesting words and even related documents and emails.

Midsize Brazilian companies are flocking to the Azure cloud, though many are putting off redesigning their applications for the cloud due to budget constraints, ISG says. While these lift-and-shift cloud migrations lead to cost savings, they do not allow companies to realize other cloud benefits, such as autoscaling and serverless computing resources.

Through Microsoft managed services providers, enterprises can migrate to the cloud without building or operating cloud environments themselves. As in other regions, companies in Brazil are changing the way they acquire services, from issuing RFPs and engaging systems integrators to seeking providers that can deliver cloud-based business results, the report says.

Many companies in Brazil also have been embracing the Dynamics 365 platform to become more resilient and productive amid the rise in remote work since 2020, ISG says. In particular, the Business Central component of Dynamics 365, which has been localized for Brazil, is popular for automating processes at small and midsize organizations.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 48 providers across seven quadrants: Managed Services for Azure – Large Enterprises, Managed Services for Azure – Midmarket, Microsoft 365 Services – Large Enterprises, Microsoft 365 Services – Midmarket, SAP on Azure, Dynamics 365 Services and Power Platform Services.

The report names Accenture, SoftwareONE and Venha Pra Nuvem as Leaders in five quadrants each and Dedalus and FCamara as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Ingram Micro, ITCore, Lattine and TIVIT as Leaders in three quadrants each. AlfaPeople, Capgemini, Logicalis, Pentare, Solo Network and Teltec are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names 4MSTech, BlueShift, DXC Technology, GRVPPE, Inove, L3, PrimeIT, Smart Consulting, T-Systems and VIVO as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Best.Projects, BlueShift, Capgemini, FCamara, Inove, SGA, Software ONE and VIVO are named as Rising Stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Best.Projects, Qualiserve and Venha+Pra+Nuvem.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

