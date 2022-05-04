Nascent Biotech's CEO Sean Carrick Featured in In-Depth Interview with Proactive Investors

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Sean Carrick, was recently interviewed by Proactive Investors (ProactiveInvestors.com), providing a brief history of Nascent Biotech as well as fresh insights into the current state of the Company and its progress toward achieving its vision.

The complete interview may be viewed HERE.

Mr. Carrick stated, "The Company is moving forward as expected with our Phase I Clinical Trial. In the process, we are learning a lot about PTB. We believe that, as we progress forward with the phase I Clinical Trial and move into phase II, achievement of our milestones will drive significant value for the Company and our shareholders."

Pritumumab (PTB) is a unique monoclonal antibody that attacks cancers originating in epithelial cells - the cells that line the organs of the body.

During the interview Mr. Carrick updated current and prospective shareholders on recent milestones achieved by the Company including:

Nascent is at the leading edge of natural, patient-derived monoclonal antibody development with the Company's PTB monoclonal antibody solution benefitting from a well-defined regulatory and clinical development strategy toward the treatment of deadly brain cancers.

The vaccine development platform, using A recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (r-BCG), continues to progress and is intended to be used against viruses around the world.

