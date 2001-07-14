Community Health Systems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Community Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:CYH, Financial) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences.

- Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference held at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

- Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

The investor presentations will be available to investors via live audio webcast. Links to the broadcasts can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and replays will be available using the same links.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005378/en/