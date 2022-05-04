Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Specialty Foods Trade Show

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Grocery & Specialty Food West (GSFW) trade show on April 25 and April 26, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center East, promoting.

Grocery & Specialty Food West, is Canada's leading western grocery trade fair, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from all over the country to share new ideas, network and develop relationships in the grocery industry. GSFW is committed to helping manufacturers grow business and build relationships with key retailers.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, "In addition to the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show that we presented at on April 24th and 25th, we had an opportunity to promote the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the GSFW trade show on April 26th and 27th. Now that we have secured the PlanteinTM trademark in Canada, we can shift our focus on to expanding distribution and trade shows such as these past two is an excellent manner in which to optimize exposure in a short period of time".

Naturally Splendid featured the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees to both independent and chain retail prospects across Canada. The initial PlanteinTM launch focuses on eight (8) plant-based entrees including a plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

Naturally Splendid Vice President and co-founder Bryan Carson states, "After such a trying time over the past couple of years, with not being able to sample our plant-based lines, we couldn't be more pleased than to be able to offer prospects the opportunity to taste our PlanteinTM products. As stated in a previous news release, the absolute best way for prospects and clients alike to gauge the quality of our products is to try them! And this is exactly what we were able to do over a four (4) day period that included the CHFA trade show as well as the GSFW trade show. We met with dozens of prospects and look forward to providing further updates over the coming weeks and months".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

