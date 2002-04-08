Quantum Genomics Appoints Sarah Merlen Boulenger as Head of Regulatory Affairs

PARIS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth : ALQGC, OTCQX : QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class directly targeting the brain to treat difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces it is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Merlen-Boulenger as Head of Regulatory Affairs.



Sarah Merlen-Boulenger joins Quantum Genomics to lead the preparation of firibastat’s registration dossier for the treatment of difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension, to implement the operational strategy of submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency and also to the various health authorities in the territories targeted by Quantum Genomics' pharmaceutical partners.

"I am delighted to join Quantum Genomics and bring my experience in Regulatory Affairs to support the final steps of the clinical development of firibastat in difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure and prepare its first registration by starting with a NDA filing to the FDA," said Sarah Merlen-Boulenger, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Quantum Genomics.

"The Quantum Genomics team and I are very pleased to welcome Sarah. Following the appointment of Stéphane Cohen as Director of Global Operations, her recruitment further strengthens our ability to deploy our strategy towards the registration of firibastat globally. Because market registration is an essential step for Quantum Genomics, building a larger, experienced team of complementary professionals is critical to successfully preparing the launch of this drug, which is designed to offer a novel therapeutic option to hypertensive patients with blood pressure insufficiently controlled by existing treatments," commented Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

Dr. Boulenger earned her Doctorate in Pharmacy, Masters degree in Modern Methods of Drug Discovery and Development, and Masters in Drug Regulation in the European Union from the University of Lille. In addition to accumulating a background of academic excellence, Dr. Boulenger has held various positions in the Regulatory Affairs departments of Sanofi and Ethypharm in France and in the United States.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled, or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).



Based in Paris, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF). Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and Linkedin accounts.

