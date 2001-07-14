Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lilium N.V. ("Lilium" or the "Company") f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lilium securities between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Flilm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet’s design and capabilities; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet’s timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Flilm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Lilium you have until June 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

