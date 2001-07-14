Fluor Joint Venture Completes Los Angeles International Airport's Automated People Mover Train Guideway Structure

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team, LINXS Constructors – comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty, Dragados USA and Flatiron – has completed construction of Los+Angeles+International+Airport%26rsquo%3Bs+%28LAX%29+Automated+People+Mover train guideway structure for Los Angeles World Airports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005793/en/

Construction of the LAX Automated People Mover guideway over Sepulveda Boulevard by the Fluor team.(Photo: Brandon Tseng with Los Angeles World Airports)

The guideway is the latest construction milestone for the $4.9 billion mega infrastructure project, which is scheduled for completion in 2023. The centerpiece of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, the Automated People Mover, is a 2.25-mile electric train system that will feature six stations: three stations inside the central terminal area that connect to the terminals via elevated pedestrian walkways and three stations outside the central terminal area that connect to new off-site parking facilities, regional light rail transportation and a rental car facility.

“The Automated People Mover project is a critical investment for Los Angeles’ infrastructure as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “This is a logistically-challenging project that requires close coordination with numerous public and private entities.”

“The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX. It is the piece of the puzzle that will end the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This project is a historic investment in our city’s transportation future, and today’s milestone brings us another step closer to our ultimate goal of bringing modern, reliable public transportation to our airport.”

“Los Angeles no longer has to imagine a transformed LAX. Rather, we can see the future through our own eyes with the completion of the 2.25 miles of Automated People Mover guideway that will one day soon carry train cars filled with travelers and employees,” said Justin Erbacci, chief executive officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “Over the last two-and-a-half years, we have seen the guideway rise up from its foundation to become a fully completed track, providing us a glimpse at what will provide time-guaranteed access to the airport, ensuring greater mobility for all of those coming to and from LAX.”

Guideway construction began in November 2019 with the first underground support columns being placed, followed by the first concrete column pours in January 2020 and the first guideway segment pour in September 2020. A total of 69,700 cubic yards of concrete were poured since 2019 to complete the structure, along with more than one million work hours.

“The completion of the guideway structure is a remarkable milestone for the project as we are one step closer to realizing a new transportation experience at one of the world's busiest airports,” said Sam Choy, project director at LINXS Constructors. “We will soon leverage this accomplishment with train car testing later this year.”

Fluor’s Infrastructure experience in California includes design, construction and program management services for the Los+Angeles+Metro+Rail projects, San+Bernardino highway improvement program, the LA+Exposition+Light+Rail, the Sprinter+Mainline+and+San+Marcos+Loop projects and construction of the San+Francisco-Oakland+Bay+Bridge.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005793/en/