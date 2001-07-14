Intertek Expands PTCRB Scope for 5G Products to Support Global and US Operator-Specific Testing and Certification for East Asian Clients

Intertek (or the “Group”), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the expansion of its 5G assurance, testing, and certification services for East Asian clients. Intertek-Taiwan has been approved by U.S. wireless communications industry association CTIA as a PCS Type Certification Review Board (‘PTCRB’) Associate Test Laboratory with scope covering requirements for 5G FR1 RF, RRM, Performance, and Protocol. This approval builds on Intertek-Taiwan’s existing status as a PTCRB Primary Test Lab for 4G devices. In addition to 5G, scope was also added for Category M (RF, RRM, Protocol, IMS) for 4G-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These approvals allow Intertek-Taiwan to support East Asian manufacturers on testing and certification per PTCRB requirements necessary for North American operator approvals of smartphones, laptops, modules, and various IoT devices.

Combined with Intertek’s experience supporting U.S. network operators’ requirements and extensive U.S. testing capabilities for more than 20 years, the Group’s upgraded lab in Taipei offers clients the ability to conveniently perform pre-testing and debugging locally in East Asia on the same test platforms that will ultimately be used for operator certification testing in the U.S. Intertek’s Taipei lab also offers full testing and certification locally for Global Certification Forum (GCF) requirements as an approved Recognized Test Organization.

The solutions are the result of significant investment in new testing platforms and software at Intertek’s existing cellular conformance test lab in Taipei and allows manufacturers from a variety of industries to test and validate innovative products for the next generation of mobile and IoT devices. This investment builds on the Group’s expertise and heritage in the telecommunications sector. When combined with its U.S. device lab and field test and certification capabilities, it offers clients fast and efficient product launches onto major U.S. operators’ networks, and for other operators worldwide through global industry certifications. With extensive capabilities across all forms of product cybersecurity testing, as well as new investments in 5G regulatory services for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Radio Equipment Directive (RED) requirements in South China, the Group can support clients with all services needed to launch a successful cellular-connected product.

Tony Walker, Vice President at Intertek, said: “At Intertek, we strive to provide innovative, bespoke Total Quality Assurance solutions to the connected world. Over the coming years, 5G technology will transform the way we live and work. We’re very proud to be able to support our customers’ development of this cutting-edge technology and help them to seize the opportunities this technological revolution creates for society.”

Intertek’s global support helps ensure testing time and costs will be minimized, allowing manufacturers to quickly get their products launched in various markets. With the advent of IoT, Intertek has brought together longstanding expertise in telecommunications devices, product cybersecurity, and software and performance testing to provide a comprehensive suite of services that allows clients to develop products that thrive in the Connected World, fully seizing the opportunities that the connectivity revolution presents.

