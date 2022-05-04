iMobileApp Welcomes The Country Club of Winter Haven

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta") reported today that it has added The Country Club of Winter Haven, located in Winter Haven, FL to its growing family of club clients.

iMobileApp is a leader in the development, management and servicing of mobile apps for a range of industries, and country, golf and other member-based clubs continue to choose iMobileApp for their digital marketing and communication needs.

Both public and private clubs are finding that iMobileApp's mobile applications provide a range of unique and effective tools for communicating with members, and for increasing member interactions and overall engagement. These features include: food ordering, notifications, golf scorecards, event promotion, and more.

Dyal Randall, Membership Director at The Country Club of Winter Haven, says "iMobileApp has provided a great tool for our club to use, and we have had a lot of positive feedback from our members."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004, is the parent company of subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc.

Sparta's Municipal Financing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.

Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles (www.cyclechex.com), recreational vehicles (www.rvchex.com) and heavy duty trucks (www.truckchex.com). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.

New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a broad array of wellness products, including supplements: Boron, Iodine, Magnesium, Vitamins, Zinc, and more on its B to C website (www.newworldhealthbrands.com) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet products (www.newworldhealthcbd.com).

Sparta Crypto, Inc. (www.spartacrypto.com) has launched its first product, SpartaPayIQTM (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies, and has another product in development that will be formally announced at launch.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

