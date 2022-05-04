MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Receives its SPEC Chassis from Roadster Shop for its 1968 "Pro Touring" Camaro Build

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has received the SPEC 3 Chassis it ordered in 04/29/2021 from the Roadster Shop for its 1968 "Pro Touring" Camaro Build.

Roadster's SPEC Chassis for our 1968 Pro Touring Camaro build, utilizes an engineered approach focused on using the latest in manufacturing technology to build the lightest, strongest, and easiest to install complete chassis system available. The technology implemented into these chassis streamline procedures results in lower cost and shorter lead (build) times. The SPEC IFS Chassis is engineered to deliver outstanding performance wrapped up in a user-friendly package. A completely new proprietary suspension geometry has been designed to provide the best balance of ride quality and performance in its class.

High-resolution 3D scanning has enabled the Roadster Shop to create an exact model of the original Camaro floor pan and undercarriage. 3D scanning combined with the introduction of the RS exclusive ‘Laser Rails', has allowed for a complete CAD design of an entirely new chassis system that can contour exactly to the Camaro floor pan. All stock mounting points are utilized for a truly bolt-on application with ZERO floor modifications or need to remove the existing rear rails.

This chassis comes complete with RS exclusive "Laser Rails" precision CNC laser cut and contoured, Crossmembers and chassis bracing to allowing for up to 3″ exhaust, Engine mounts for SBC, BBC, or optional LS & LT engines, adjustable, drop out transmission mount, factory body, bumper, and core support mounts for a true bolt-on installation. Comes with RS SV FOX fixed valve coil-over front suspension, power rack & pinion steering. Easy to adjust upper a-arm eccentric mounts for fast and accurate alignments, Wilwood Pro Spindles, Parallel 4-Bar rear suspension, Ford 9″ housing with 31 spline axles, Rear frame rails that will accommodate for a mini-tub, high pressure fuel lines, and aluminum gas tank.

Now that the chassis is in, we will be mounting the body and putting on all body panels to make sure all body lines, gaps meet the standard we seek for this high-end build.

"Originally, we were told the chassis would take approximately 12 weeks to build and another 2 weeks for powder coating. It's been a year. As we been stating the Automotive Industry has been hit hard, manufactures cannot get the raw materials they need, and parts are on backorders with some giving no specific due dates. Again, this is why we have diversified into new technologies such as the NFTs and Metaverse. We also will be focused on our used cars and parts segment of our operations as well. When things start getting back to a normal in the industry we will be picking up where we left off.

https://roadstershop.com/product/full-chassis/1967-69-camaro-spec-chassis/

ABOUT: ROADSTER SHOP

The Roadster Shop has been an industry mainstay for over 25 years in the chassis fabrication and turnkey vehicle building market for street rods and muscle cars. By capturing the market with advances in design, engineering, and innovation, the Roadster Shop has continued its development of chassis and suspension products to the growing Muscle Car, pro-touring market. With full in-house design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing capabilities, we can provide a customer with an industry leading chassis product that exceeds all expectations. https://roadstershop.com/about/services/

ABOUT: BLOW BY RACING (BBR)

Blow-By Racing (BBR) is a #1 source for ALL your performance parts and automotive needs. BBR separates themselves from the competition by offering the absolute best in customer service. Their product knowledge is superior, allowing them to help you make the best decision for any customization or modification you may be seeking to do. BBR's tech department specializes in synergizing all aspects of your vehicle components providing you with step-by-step installation answers to any questions you may have and how to get the most from your vehicle. https://www.blowbyracing.com/

ABOUT JTEC AUTOMOTIVE INC.

JTEC Automotive provides classic car restoration services for classic antiques, muscle cars, exotic cars, collector cars, street rods, restomods and pro touring vehicles. JTEC is the one-stop-shop for all your car's needs. JTEC is a full restoration shop, from body work, to mechanical, interior and paint. Our technicians are committed to providing the highest quality of work in the industry. www.jtecautomotiveinc.com

ABOUT JTEC AUTOWORLD

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Car" online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options. The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.

JTEC provides the tools necessary allowing consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make educated decisions, having confidence in their buy/sell transactions. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including a vast nationwide database of auto finance companies, offering pre-approved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumers' business. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NEW/USED PARTS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories" is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them. Individuals, Salvage Yards, Mechanics, anyone can open an account and list any part they may have. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used car, part, or any automotive product they may have for sale. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NEW PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12-million-part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor's PartExpert software is the aftermarket's most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America. https://jtecautoworld.com/

USED PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System will feature a custom designed software program that incorporates a part-locating system, networking auto recyclers, salvage yards, Insurance companies and retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. JTEC will incorporate the use of Hollander's EDEN software that will provide users with access to more than 194 million used parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display this massive inventory of used parts and accessories to a wide and diverse audience. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NATIONAL AUTO TECHNICIAN DIRECTORY

JTEC's Automotive Technician and Services Directory is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and so much more. JTEC Auto World provides seamless access to any service provider a vehicle owner might require or desire. JTEC's evolving concept is similar to many well-known HOME REPAIR service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC's Automobile and Parts business segments.

Continuing with JTEC's seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions. Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties, and other services. https://jtecautoworld.com/

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability. https://www.masterbeatcorp.com/

www.masterbeatcorp.com

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact: Josh Tannariello

561-489 1503

[email protected]

SOURCE: MasterBeat Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700098/MasterBeat-Corporations-JTEC-Automotive-Inc-Receives-its-SPEC-Chassis-from-Roadster-Shop-for-its-1968-Pro-Touring-Camaro-Build



