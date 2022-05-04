Supernova Energy, Inc. Announces New Corporate Website

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") today, announces the launch of its new corporate website, www.SuperKLIR.com.

"Earlier this year we announced a diversification plan to enter the greenhouse mitigation space and have formed a new subsidiary KLIR SKY, Ltd. ("KLIR") to develop and launch a revolutionary system to bring about a new era of clean emissions from industrial smokestack polluters." said Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Upchurch. "Our new website reflects this new direction and focus as the Company moves away from the oil and gas sector."

As the Company increases it presence, SuperKLIR.com will evolve into an all-encompassing, website to be a complete source of current information detailing its corporate activities, news and more. As the site develops it will also include Vlogs and blogs from its CEO Nicholas Upchurch and other team members, allowing investors to get a deeper look into the development of KLIR and other notable events.

The Company is committed to using KLIR's Pollution Reduction as a Service ("PRaaS") to be a solution to the world's climate change and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions problem. Its PRaaS uses revolutionary technology to collect, liquefy and process the harmful GHG's emitted by industrial smokestacks into usable forms. KLIR then sells the processed liquefied gas. The result is possible net zero emissions for our customers that can now claim excess carbon credits by reducing their carbon footprint while contributing to a future of clean air.

The Company looks forward to sharing updates both through its regular channels as well as the new website.

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based publicly traded company that has a new business focus of greenhouse gas mitigation through its majority owned subsidiary KLIR Sky, Ltd. ("KLIR"). SPRN also has assets in the oil and gas production and exploration industry, with key holdings in Kentucky. In 2022, the Company implemented a diversification plan that resulted in the focus on KLIR. (www.klirsky.com)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Supernova Energy Inc., plans, and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are outlined in our quarterly and annual reports.

