Altigen to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced Jerry Fleming, chief executive officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oso094v_RIaSgwx6IcOMIA

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at [email protected]

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience.

Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

