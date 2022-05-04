Alfi Announces Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles in San Diego and Seattle

Expansion comes on the heels of a successful launch in Austin and Las Vegas

Increased advertising demand from agencies and brands desiring performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute digital advertising campaigns

Audience matching intelligent digital tablets now in 18 major U.S. markets

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, has commenced the rollout of its AI-enabled intelligent tablets to rideshare drivers in two new major U.S. markets, San Diego and Seattle. The Company has initiated the next phase of its digital tablet installations in rideshares after having successfully deployed in 16 major U.S. cities and in response to increasing demand from agency and direct advertisers for Alfi's Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) technology.

Alfi's digital media software as a service (SaaS) platform focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute digital advertising campaigns, without relying on sensitive personal data for targeting. Alfi's machine learning audience matching, and advanced data analytics is a next generation platform that makes digital advertising more effective, efficient and relevant at scale, delivering measurable, real-time, real-world performance for advertisers.

"Our recent success with advertisers in the Austin and Las Vegas markets, along with improving demand across all of the now 18 markets we operate in, gives us added confidence in our expansion into the San Diego and Seattle markets," said Ron Spears, Alfi Chief Revenue Officer. "As in-person events and corporate marketing budgets bounce back after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alfi's pipeline of both advertisers and brands is growing and we have responded by deploying additional digital tablets to serve this increasing demand."

For brands and content providers, rideshares represent a fast-growing advertising marketplace that is complicated by the narrow window of connection with a consumer on the go. Alfi can provide brands valuable insights into audience data-driven experiences, audience matching, and analytics.Additionally, being able to measure how a campaign performs allows advertisers to put their dollars where it matters most. Utilizing Alfi's machine learning analytical approach to advertising, brands now have powerful tools to analyze vast amounts of information to proactively take steps in real-time that will positively impact their campaigns.

"Since commencing our initial digital tablet rollout, our technical and service teams have focused on refining our driver installation processes, communications, payment platform and ability to track performance and compensation based on driver performance at the individual driver level, while building our pipeline of programmatic and brand direct advertisers," said Peter Bordes, Alfi Interim CEO and Board Member. "We also upgraded and tested our driver portal to provide enhanced support and facilitate ease of payment to rideshare drivers across all eighteen markets. We are eager to continue building our pipeline of advertisers; driver activations are increasing, and payments to drivers are being processed. With our vastly improved technical and service capabilities, we are excited about our expansion into the San Diego and Seattle markets."

Brands can click https://www.getalfi.com/presentations/ to learn more about Alfi's Marketing Solutions. Drivers can click https://app.getalfi.com/ for access to the new driver portal or click https://drivers.getalfi.com/ for information on how to join the Alfi rideshare network.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

Alfi Inc. U.S. Media Contacts

Danielle DeVoren / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700101/Alfi-Announces-Digital-Advertising-Tablet-Rollout-in-Rideshare-Vehicles-in-San-Diego-and-Seattle



