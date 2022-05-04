MSVI Subsidiary, Modular Systems, Inc., Reached Agreement with Emergency Housing Relief to Provide Disaster Housing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Modular Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) (OTC PINK:MSVI) enters partnership with Emergency Housing Relief 501(c)(3) non-profit, to build and ship housing worldwide in disaster relief situations.

The modules have been manufactured and delivered worldwide since 2007 customizing them for a variety of needs from utility, office, storage, mining, agricultural and emergency housing. Due to extensive relationships in building and logistics, MSI can create, and outfit units specified by any country throughout the world. Immediately MSI will be offering housing to families who are in vital need in Ukraine and Poland.

"It's a rare opportunity that a young company can immediately help people all over the world, so we are very pleased to offer this philanthropic partnership between MSI and Emergency Housing Relief," said MSVI CEO James Hancock.

Shipments can start as small as four modular units (20' x 8' x 8'), providing shelter for four families of four, but can be customized to an unlimited number. They are uncontaminated from prior use and their plug and play technology can be adapted to any county's specific need and scaled to accommodate additional needs.

About Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI)

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) is a publicly held company actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in the marijuana industry. The Company will incubate rapidly growing cannabis businesses with the opportunity of being a controlled subsidiary of a publicly held company that focuses on capital raise, management selection, financial planning, restructuring, marketing/sales support, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The owners and management team of a private expanding marijuana company will now be able to generate value ownership by being common shareholders of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:MSVI). In addition, acquisitions by MSVI will offer private company management, employees, investors, and existing shareholders an alternative exit strategy for the time earned and the capital invested into their emerging company. MSVI is immersed in a vibrant business, and creation-oriented environment where the company has access relationships with top SEC attorneys, accounting firms, investment bankers, and qualified management teams.

For more information, email [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state, and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.

CEO: James Hancock

Tel: (619)750-6657

email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700131/MSVI-Subsidiary-Modular-Systems-Inc-Reached-Agreement-with-Emergency-Housing-Relief-to-Provide-Disaster-Housing



