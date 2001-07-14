AIG Recognized among Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc for Fifth Consecutive Year

For the fifth consecutive year, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been named one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America. AIG has elevated its rank every year since first reaching the Top 50 in 2018 and improved from 37th to 32nd place in 2022.

The list reflects DiversityInc’s evaluation of performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. DiversityInc reported a 40% year-over-year increase in companies that participated in the survey submission process.

In addition to the Top 50, AIG was recognized on three of DiversityInc’s Specialty Lists:

Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils

Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color

Top Companies for Philanthropy

AIG Chief Human Resource Officer Rose Marie Glazer said: “As a leader in the global risk management industry, seeking and embracing diverse perspectives is essential to AIG’s long-term success. We are better and stronger because our global colleagues work together to strive for excellence and incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion principles in all they do every day. We stand as allies for one another and take pride in our continuous efforts to be inclusive.”

AIG Chief Diversity Officer Ronald Reeves said: “By listening to and learning from all our stakeholders, AIG has made great progress on our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey. While we know there is more work to be done, we are gratified by this recognition of AIG’s longstanding commitment and heightened efforts to advance diversity. We will continue to demonstrate our dedication to fostering a culture of belonging through our actions.”

For information about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AIG, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aig.com%2Fabout-us%2Fdiversity-equity-and-inclusion. Some of AIG’s notable 2021 efforts include:

Striving to be a diverse organization from top to bottom. Our Board nominees and our executive leadership team are over 40% diverse. Each member of the Executive Leadership Team has a DEI goal embedded in their individual performance goals that is tied to their annual short-term incentive awards.

Launching the Signature Series: Recruiting for Success, a diversity recruitment training program to source, attract, and hire diverse global talent.

Kicking off a Global Sponsorship Program, which intentionally matches mid-level diverse colleagues with senior leaders to provide mentorship and leadership training.

Offering Conscious Inclusion training for global people managers to help them better understand biases and form an action plan for implementing inclusive behaviors.

Hosting 1,180 global Employee Resource Group events and programs for colleagues, including more than 500 events and programs focused on allyship and education, and more than 150 events and programs focused on wellness.

For more information about DiversityInc, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversityinc.com%2Fabout-diversityinc%2F.

